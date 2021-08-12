Moukey Bluetooth Power Amplifier System for $51

Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals25" to get $2 under our mention from last week and save $17. Buy Now at Eastar
- 220W peak power
- LED display
- dual microphone jack
- USB port
- SD card slot
- Model: MAMP1
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals30" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Eastar
- Bluetooth 5.0
- reaches up to 98-ft.
- Model: MK0186
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals40" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Eastar
- plug and play
- 6.56-ft. cord
- Model: MUm-2
Apply code "Moukeydeals50" to save $7 off the list price. Buy Now at Eastar
- 13-foot XLR cable
- plug-and-play
- includes 6.35mm to 3.5mm conversion plug
- Model: MWm-5
That's a $15 value. Shop Now at Micro Center
- To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox, which can be redeemed in-store at participating locations.
- Limit one per customer/household.
- 40mm neodymium drivers
- 22 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- up to 8 hours battery life
Save on brands such as TCL, Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, LG, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
Save on a range of headphones and speakers from brands like JBL, Klipsch, and Beats. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Klipsch Heritage Groove Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $79.99 (for Prime members only, low by $89).
That's $13 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in Black or White.
- This item is new but is missing its original packaging.
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals40" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Eastar
- 4" x 12" guiro
- 8-tine scraper
- Model: EB0345
Apply coupon code "MOUKEYDEALS30" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Eastar
- 2-channel
- 100W peak power
- USB port
- SD card slot
- one-key search FM function
- Model: MK0152
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals40" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Eastar
- low noise
- stereo
Apply code "EastarDeals25" to save $7. Buy Now at Eastar
- AC6922A amplifier chip
- RCA connectors
- 12V3A power supply
- USB input
- auto search FM
- music treble / bass adjustment
- Model: MAMP2
Apply coupon code "PREAMP" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Donner
- metal casing
- DC 5V power supply
- measures 4.15" x 11" x 2.35"
- Model: MPAMP1
