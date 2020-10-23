New
eBay · 14 mins ago
Motorola Talkabout 20-Mile 2-Way Radio 3-Pack
$50 $75
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $5, although most retailers charge $65 or more. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in Grey.
  • Sold by Motorola Solutions via eBay.
Features
  • analog
  • 22 channels, 200 channel memory
  • charges via Micro USB
  • automatic noise limiter
  • Model: T200TP
