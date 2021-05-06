Monoprice Bluetooth Transmitter and Receiver for $23
Monoprice · 1 hr ago
Monoprice Bluetooth Transmitter and Receiver
$23 $30
Features
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Qualcomm aptX audio and Qualcomm aptX Low Latency audio codecs
  • pairs with up to two devices simultaneously
  • 350mAh built-in rechargeable battery
  • Model: 38070
