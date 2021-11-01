That's $50 off and $20 less than you'd pay at other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 5.25" polypropylene woofer
- 0.75" silk dome tweeter
- 45Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 3.5mm AUX input
- RCA inputs
- Bluetooth
- Model: DT-5BT
That's $25 less than Amazon charges and a very low price for a 36" soundbar in general. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 80W RMS power
- two 2" tweeters
- two 2.5" passive bass radiators
- 80Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Bluetooth
- Model: SB-100
Save on Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, wireless and wired headphones, floor speakers, subwoofers, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Refurb JBL Tune Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Over-ear Headphones for $59.99 ($15 less than a new model).
Save big on two dozen items in this sale, including headphones, soundbars, audio sunglasses, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified Refurb Bose Solo Soundbar II pictured for $99 ($100 off).
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on speakers from brands such as Jamo and Klipsch with prices from $100. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Jamo I/O 4 Outdoor Speakers for $99 (low by $20).
That's a substantial low by at least $89. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 1 to 4 weeks.
- Light Effects
- Karaoke Features
- 80W Max
- 2X Mic-inputs
- 1x Guitar Input
- up to 14 Hours of Playtime
- Model: TANX100
Get Black Friday pricing now on wall mounts, audio/video, HDMI & A/V cables, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
Save on smart light bulbs, outlets, and switches. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Stitch RGB Wi-Fi Smart Bulb for $8.39 ($4 off).
That's at least $2 less than you'll pay on eBay. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 36 magnetic bits
- tweezers
- handle
- extension bar
That's a savings of $120 off the list price. Buy Now at Monoprice
- molded polyethylene with stainless steel hardware
- interlocking stackable grid system
- IP65 ingress protection rating
That's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 303-sq. ft. coverage
- 75d ripstop nylon
- steel poles
- Model: 38502
