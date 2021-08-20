Monoprice 100W 4-Port USB-C Charger for $32
Monoprice · 29 mins ago
Monoprice 100W 4-Port USB-C Charger
$32 $65
free shipping

Coupon code "MOBILESALE" cuts it to $12 under the best price we could find for a similar charger elsewhere, outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now at Monoprice

Features
  • 2x USB Type-C outputs
  • 2x USB Type-A outputs
  • Model: 41986
  • Code "MOBILESALE"
