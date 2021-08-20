Monoprice 100W 4-Port USB-C Charger for $32

Coupon code "MOBILESALE" cuts it to $12 under the best price we could find for a similar charger elsewhere, outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 2x USB Type-C outputs
- 2x USB Type-A outputs
- Model: 41986
Apply coupon code "Clock" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
- 30 days free return.
- Available in Silver or Black.
- Temperature display
- Daily or weekly alarms
- Adjustable brightness and sound
That's a great price for a wireless charger as most sellers on Amazon charge over twice the price. Buy Now at IKEA
- Search "00457495" in the IKEA site for White.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Qi-certified
- LED indicator
- USB power adapter and USB-C cable sold separately
Coupon code "DPLM018" cuts an extra 50% off for a total savings of $28 off list price. Buy Now at keeypon.com
- Available in Black or White.
- Dynamic Detect for full-power charging a single device
- ultra-compact
- Model: PA-B4
Save at least $7 via coupon code "60BMXFDM". That's a buck under our mention from last month, and the best price we've seen. Shop Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Ainope US via Amazon.
- total output of 4.8-amps
- overcharing and overheating protection
- fits most automotive 12-volt power sockets
- Model: 4335022087
Shop discounts on weatherproof hard cases, luggage, and camping gear. Plus, thanks to the free shipping, that is an additional savings of at least $3. Shop Now at Monoprice
- These items quality for free shipping (you man need to select Monoprice Saver shipping at checkout).
- Pictured is the Pure Outdoor by Monoprice Stackable Rotomolded Weatherproof Case for $119.99 ($80 off list).
Save on wall mounts, headphones, cables, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
Apply coupon code "GET30" for additional savings on desks, monitor mounts, surge protectors, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Workstream by Workstream by Monoprice WFH Single Motor Sit-Stand Desk with Top in Black for $186 after coupon ($94 off).
Save on a selection of power adapters, USB hubs, cables, and more. Plus, take an extra 50% off with coupon code "MOBILESALE". Shop Now at Monoprice
- Most items in this sale ship free, and most of the rest bag free shipping on orders of $39 or more; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
- Pictured is the Monoprice Obsidian Speed Plus 60W 4-Port USB Desktop Charger for $17.49 (low by $3).
Apply coupon code "GET20" to make this the lowest price we've seen by $22. Buy Now at Monoprice
- lift and lower up to 154 pounds with the press of a button
- adjustable from 28" to 47.5" tall
- made of high-grade steel
- Model: 35377
Apply coupon code "GET30" to get this deal. That's $76 under our mention from last September and the best price we could find by $126. Buy Now at Monoprice
- This doesn't include a desktop, but it will accommodate desktops from 43" to 87" wide.
- C'mon, you can do this much D.I.Y., right?
- adjustable from 29.5" to 47.2" tall
- made of high-grade steel
- manual crank system
- Model: 115721
Including the discount for shipping, it's a savings of $15. Buy Now at Monoprice
- receives VHF, UHF, and HD
- anti-rust
- reflector panels resist interference
That's $32 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 satellite speakers with 3" cone, 0.5" dome tweeter, and 150Hz to 20kHz frequency support
- center channel speaker with 2 shielded 3" mid-range cones
- 8" powered subwoofer with 60-watt amplifier, 8" cone, and 50Hz to 250Hz frequency support
- includes 4 C brackets and mounting hardware for satellite speakers
- Model: 108247
