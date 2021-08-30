Mind Reader 2-Tier Adjustable Sit and Stand Mobile Workstation Desk with Side Storage for $30
Walmart · 51 mins ago
Mind Reader 2-Tier Adjustable Sit and Stand Mobile Workstation Desk with Side Storage
$30 $80
free shipping w/ $35

This is $25 less than we saw it in June and a low today by $14. Buy Now at Walmart

  • In three colors (Oak pictured).
  • Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $35.
  • measures 28" L x 27" W x 30" to 45.5" H
  • individually adjustable height sections
  • adjustable tilting panel
  • 4 locking wheels
  • Model: SDROLL
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 40% -- $30 Buy Now
Amazon 28% $60 (exp 2 mos ago) $57 Check Price
Home Depot   $70 (exp 8 mos ago) -- Check Price