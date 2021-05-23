Milwaukee Shockwave Right Angle Adapter for $23
Milwaukee Shockwave Right Angle Adapter
$23 $25
free shipping w/ Prime

That's at least $2 less than you'd pay in local hardware stores. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by stcif_51 via eBay.
Features
  • 1.4" profile
  • internal Shockzone absorbs peak torque to prevent breaking
  • Model: 48-32-2390
