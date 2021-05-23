Milwaukee Shockwave Right Angle Adapter for $23

That's at least $2 less than you'd pay in local hardware stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by stcif_51 via eBay.
- 1.4" profile
- internal Shockzone absorbs peak torque to prevent breaking
- Model: 48-32-2390
-
Published 20 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Choose from four varieties of saw blades (valued at a minimum of $22.99) with purchase of saw blade set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (they vary by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- assortment of standard wood and metal cutting blades
- 1/2" universal tang
- storage case
- Model: 49-22-1110
Apply coupon code "502V9X5A" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by byTRC via Amazon.
- includes 2", 3.5", and 4" brush, 2 green pads, 2 red pads, and 4" backer
That's $2 under our previous mention and a $17 low today. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes bits and sockets for drilling, driving, and fastening
- Model: B-49373
Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "MRS6KNXW" to save $7 and tie this with the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Banyan Imports via Amazon.
- aluminum case
- non-walking drill tip
- cobalt high speed steel
- Model: CO-Z SDB-0000
That's the lowest price we could find by $52.
Update: It's now $77.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Cruise Line via Amazon.
- This item is expected back in stock on May 23, 2021, but can currently be ordered at this price.
- compatible with DEWALT 20 volt MAX tools
- no memory; less self-discharge
- 20V max battery voltage
- Model: DCB205
- UPC: 787721477471, 885911362801, 696498590255, 746297283213, 700735728360
Over 350 items are discounted, including men's shoes from $38, women's shoes from $33, and activewear and accessories from $4. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's HyperGEL-SAI Running Shoes for $37.55. (low by $9)
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
That's $11 less than buying directly from Speck. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Pink.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- keeps 1 to 3 cards
- privacy compartment
- works with most cases and devices
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
That's a savings of $45 and a fair price for a general purpose set, considering other similar sets will cost about $60 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- for wood, plastic, and metal
- bi-metal construction
- 3.5 TPI tooth design
- Thermoset coating
- set includes 7 saws (1" to 3"), 2 arbors, 4 pilot bits, and case
- Model: 49-22-4031
Considering the battery is valued at $65, and the tool is $69 off the list price, you're saving a total of $134. Buy Now at Home Depot
- LED light
- tool-free guard adjustment
- metal cut off wheel, carbide abrasive blade, and diamond tile blade
- includes accessory guard and shoe with vacuum port
- 7/16" flange adapter
- Model: 2522-20-48-11-2420
You'd pay $117 more purchasing these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- On the product page, click "select promo item" to add the battery to cart with the tripod.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- water-resistant
- 2,500-lumens
- impact-resistant legs
- Model: 2131-20
Pad your order over $100 and apply coupon code "274196" to save $88. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- up to 3X more runtime, 20% more power, and 2X more recharges than standard Lithium-ion batteries
- Model: 48-11-2460
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|9%
|--
|$23
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register