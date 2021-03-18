It's $100 less than the standard kit that comes with a contractor bag instead of the tool box. For further comparison the Packout Tool Box itself is at least $70 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- M18 1/2" Hammer Drill Driver
- M18 1/4" Hex Impact Driver
- two 3Ah batteries
- dual voltage battery charger
- tool case with moulded insert
- Model: 2697-22PO
- UPC: 045242542666
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $22 under the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Bosch 12V 3/8" Drill Driver
- Bosch 12V 1/4" Hex Impact Driver
- 2 12V lithium-ion batteries with charger
- Model: CLPK22-120
- UPC: 000346432978, 000346449372
That's the best price we could find today by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/2" drill/driver
- reciprocating saw
- circular saw with 6 1/2" carbide blade
- LED work light
- 20V MAX 2.0Ah lithium ion battery
- 20V MAX 4.0Ah lithium ion battery charger
- Model: DCK445D1M1
- UPC: 885911696418
Apply coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" for a savings of $24, which puts it $45 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item and comes with a 2 year All State warranty.
- cordless lithium-ion 3/8" driver drill
- cordless lithium-ion 1/4" impact driver
- 2 x 12V Max CXT lithium-ion batteries
- 12V Max CXT lithium-ion battery charger
- tool bag
- Model: CT226
- UPC: 784497265400, 088381801126
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Most stores charge $6 more. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by durapowers via eBay
- measures 43" x 17" x 20"
- water and weather resistance
- 250-lbs. weight capacity
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $69.99 ($30 off).
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Shop and save up to $150 off Milwaukee power tools when you add them to your cart. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $30 off $299 or more
- $80 off $399 or more
- $150 off $499 or more
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping fees.
To get this deal, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout. That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 6" Oregon bar & chain
- brushless motor
- cut up to 3" diameter
- battery and charger included
- Model: 2527-21
That's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Toolup via eBay.
- keyless Quik-Lok blade clamp
- all-metal gear case
- variable speed trigger
- Model: 2420-20
You'd pay $110 more at most other stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay.
- Add to cart to see this price.
- 4-mode driving speed
- Brushless motor delivers 1300 in. lbs. of fastening torque
- Contractor bag
- Hex impact driver
- Reciprocating saw
- M12 charger
- Blade
- Belt clip
- M12 XC4.0 battery pack
- M12 CP2.0 battery pack
- Model: 2593-22
More Offers
- Includes M18 1/2 in. hammer drill - 2607-20 and 1/4 in. hex impact driver - 2656-20
- (2) M18 3 Ah batteries, tool bag, charger included
- Part of the M18 system, featuring over 175+ tools
- The most compact hammer drill driver in its class is more powerful than the competition - 2607-20
- All-metal gear case and chuck: provide maximum impact and shock durability - 2607-20
- Model: 2697-22PO
- UPC: 045242542666
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|39%
|--
|$199
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$300 (exp 1 wk ago)
|$400
|Check Price
Sign In or Register