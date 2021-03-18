New
Milwaukee Tool M18 Compact 2-Tool Combo Kit
$199 $330
free shipping

It's $100 less than the standard kit that comes with a contractor bag instead of the tool box. For further comparison the Packout Tool Box itself is at least $70 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • M18 1/2" Hammer Drill Driver
  • M18 1/4" Hex Impact Driver
  • two 3Ah batteries
  • dual voltage battery charger
  • tool case with moulded insert
  • Model: 2697-22PO
  • UPC: 045242542666
