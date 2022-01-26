It's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 3 brightness levels
- high impact polycarbonate lens
- powered via battery or extension cord (not included)
- Model: 2144-20
That's the lowest price we could find by $31, although most stores charge $140 ($51 more) for the same quantity. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- IP54 rated for water and dust resistance
- high, medium, low, and eco modes
- 125° flood beam coverage
- Model: 2115-21
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 2" clamp
- 1,500 lumens
- magnetic base
- rotating light head
- Model: 2365-20
You'll pay at least $8 more at your local hardware or DIY store. Buy Now at Amazon
- dusk-to-dawn sensors
- Model: 45039
That's an $8 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 18 AAA batteries included (each one requires 3)
- Model: E000056A
That's a savings of $84 off the list price. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 800 lumens
- carrying case
- adjustable lens
- 5 lighting modes
- up to 6 hours use on 3 AAA batteries (not included)
- head can be used for self-defense or breaking glass
That's $6 under the lowest shipped price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by www.5stardeal.com via eBay.
- 260 lumens (COB bulb on handle); 100 lumens (standard LED bulb on end)
- requires 4 AAA Batteries (not included)
- Model: M570005
That is a $30 drop from the list price and at least $5 under what other retailers charge. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
Save on over 120 items from DeWalt, Craftsman, First Alert, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Not a member? It's free to join.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 120V 15A 12" Corded Compound Miter Saw for $229.99 for members (low by $19).
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on light bulbs of all size with prices from $10. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Felt 60W A19 LED Bulb 10-Pack for $9.99 (low by $19).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Large & X-Large at this price.
- Scheduled delivery starts at $8.99 or choose free in-store pickup.
- reinforced palm
- SMARTSWIPE touchscreen compatible knuckle
- Model: 48-73-0012
That's a tie with our mention from three weeks ago as the best outright price we've seen, and $50 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- built-in LED light
- anti-vibration system
- QUIK-LOK blade clamp
- 0-3,000 strokes per minute
- Model: 2625-20
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- cut-away blade body shape
- protective black oxide coating
- assortment of blades for use in wood, drywall, and PVC
- Model: 49-25-1135
You'd pay at least $96 elsewhere for each of the free tools. (The best value would be for the Weather Resistant Job Radio and Random Orbit Sander.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- When you add this kit to your cart, you'll be presented with a pop-up window for indicating your choice in the free tools.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- M18 cordless 1/2-inch hammer drill/driver with 4-pole frameless motor delivers 550 in-lbs of peak torque, 0-450/0-1,700 rpm
- M18 Sawzall reciprocating saw provides patented gear-protecting clutch and counter balance mechanism
- M18 1/4-Inch Hex Impact with 4-pole frameless motor delivers 1400 in-lbs of torque
- M18 work light provides a fold-away hook for hands free use and a 135-degree rotating head
- Also includes, two M18 XC high-capacity Red Lithium batteries, 1-hour charger, contractor bag
- Model: 2696-24
- UPC: 091714989507, 045242253166
