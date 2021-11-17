It's $500 under list price and the best we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15" 3240x2160 (4K) display
- 32GB RAM and 2TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: SNJ-00001
-
Expires 11/19/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH00001
It's the lowest price we could find by $500. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15" 3240x2160 PixelSense display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: SLZ00001
That's $270 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: K513EA-OB74
That's $54 under Lenovo's direct price. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 1.4GHz Lakefield 5-core CPU
- 13.3" QXGA 1536x2048 Foldable 2K OLED touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20RK000PUS
That's a savings of $161 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smi153w10p1c5103p
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Take up to $900 off iPhone 13 Pro with activation and trade-in, up to $500 off MacBook Pro, and up to $150 off select models of the iPad Pro. Plus, get up to a $460 Best Buy gift card with trade-ins of qualifying iPads (pictured), and save on Apple Watch, AirPods, Powerbeats, HomePod, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR
- Bixby voice assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN70TU6985FXZA
Save on select gaming headsets and keyboards. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Alienware AW510K Wired Mechanical Cherry MX Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 (low by $15).
It' a savings of $200 off list. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17" 2560x1600 touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: i7706-7821SLV-PUS
That is tied with the best price we've seen for the tablet alone. You'd pay $750 for an unlocked unit at other major retailers. Additionally, you'd pay a minimum of $22 for just the Wacom pen elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- If you don't want the bundle items, the same seller offers the tablet alone for $434.95. (Search "313574714591" to find it.)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 8.1" 2700x1800 AMOLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 11MP adaptive camera
- Android 10 OS
- 360° hinge
- includes pen, earbuds, stand, and more
- Model: TGM-00001
That's $4 under our last mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. Most stores charge $33 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- BlueTrack technology
- power on and off
- touch to scroll
- flexible design
- Model: RVF-00052
That's the lowest price we could find by at least $7. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart
- This item is expected for release on November 9, but it's still displayed as a preorder.
- textured trigger grip
- racing-inspired custom bottom and side dimple grip patterns
- color-shifting hybrid D-pad
- first transparent yellow controller body
- 3.5mm headphone jack
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|14%
|--
|$2900
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register