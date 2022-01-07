That's $561 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- A 1-year Microsoft warranty applies.
- AMD Ryzen 5 3580U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15" 2496x1664 (201 ppi) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: RE7-00003
Published 22 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
Save on over 30 models, including laptops and desktops. Prices start from $340. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 11th-Gen i7 14" 4K Touch Laptop from $999.99 (low by $220).
That's a savings of $200 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- AMD Ryzen 4680U 2.2GHz 6-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 5M8-00001
It's the lowest price we could find by $32, although most retailers charge $550 or more. For additional comparison, it is only a buck over the best shipped price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH-00001
Save on laptops, monitors, all-in-ones, and various accessories. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Legion 7i 10th-Gen i9 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 2080 8GB GPU for $2,879.99 via code "STUDENTDEAL" ($320 off).
That's $149 under our May mention, and $2,199 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i7 2.6GHz quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MC976LL/A
Apply the code from the product pages to get extra savings. Save on over 200 configurations. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Athlon Gold 13.3" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $349 after savings ($250 off).
Apply coupon code "50LAP5480" to take 50% off a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurbs carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on over 140 styles. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's GEL-Scram 6 Running Shoes for $28.15 (low by $32)
Save on big brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and Bosch. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw Kit for $202 at checkout (low by $47).
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
That's the best price we could find by $331. Buy Now at Walmart
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i3 processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: DTI-00001
That's $100 off and the lowest it's been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Glacier (pictured) or Graphite.
- Up to 24 hours of battery life with the included charging case, and 8 hours continuous listening time on a single charge
- Model: HVM-00001
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 2.4GHz wireless connection
- BlueTrack technology
- detachable palm rest and adjustable keyboard legs
- Model: L3V-00001
That's $44 under the best price we could find for a refurb (the one in this deal is pre-owned, not refurbished). Buy Now at GameStop
- adjustable tension thumbsticks
- wrap-around rubberized grips
- shorter hair trigger locks
- save up to 3 custom profiles
