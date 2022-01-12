It's a savings of $355 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15" 2496x1664 LCD
- 32GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: QVT00001
-
Published 12 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $561 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- A 1-year Microsoft warranty applies.
- AMD Ryzen 5 3580U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15" 2496x1664 (201 ppi) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: RE7-00003
It's a $118 low today and beats our Cyber Monday mention as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256 x 1504 touch display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 5BT-00001
Save on laptops, monitors, all-in-ones, and various accessories. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 11th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop for $1,229.50 ($1,230 off).
Apply the code from the product pages to get extra savings. Save on over 200 configurations. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Athlon Gold 13.3" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $349 after savings ($250 off).
Apply coupon code "50LAP5480" to take 50% off a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurbs carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Find discounts on items like Nest thermostats, smart speakers, smoke alarms and hubs, along with Pixel earbuds, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Pictured is the Google Nest Programmable Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat 2-Pack for $179.99 ($20 less than you'd pay for this quantity elsewhere).
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's the best price we've seen in any condition, and $55 less than the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed cooker. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- Model: 140-3000-01
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
Save on over 3,100 items for the whole family. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas_official via eBay.
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Ultraboost 21 Shoes for $126 (low by $9).
That's the best price we could find by $331. Buy Now at Walmart
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i3 processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: DTI-00001
That's $100 off and the lowest it's been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Glacier (pictured) or Graphite.
- Up to 24 hours of battery life with the included charging case, and 8 hours continuous listening time on a single charge
- Model: HVM-00001
That's $44 under the best price we could find for a refurb (the one in this deal is pre-owned, not refurbished). Buy Now at GameStop
- adjustable tension thumbsticks
- wrap-around rubberized grips
- shorter hair trigger locks
- save up to 3 custom profiles
It's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
- on-ear controls
- adjustable volume
- Model: 8LI-00008
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|16%
|--
|$1745
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register