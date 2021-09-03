Metabo HPT MultiVolt 4-Tool 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit for $179 in cart

New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
$179 in cart $299
free shipping
The price drops in cart to the best we could find by $120. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- impact driver
- drill
- reciprocating saw
- oscillating multi tool
- 2 batteries
- Model: KC18DDX4M
Details
