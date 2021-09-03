Metabo HPT MultiVolt 4-Tool 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit for $179 in cart
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Metabo HPT MultiVolt 4-Tool 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit
$179 in cart $299
free shipping

The price drops in cart to the best we could find by $120. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • impact driver
  • drill
  • reciprocating saw
  • oscillating multi tool
  • 2 batteries
  • Model: KC18DDX4M
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Power Tools
