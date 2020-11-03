That's $46 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- up to 20 minutes of continuous run time
- variable speed control
- 1.25" bi-metal plunge saw blade
- Model: XMT03Z
Published 1 hr ago
It's $145 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 1/2" driver-drill w/ 2-speeds
- variable speed impact driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- recipro saw
- 18V LXT vacuum
- 18V LXT LED flashlight
- two 18V LXT lithium-ion 3Ah Batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: XT614SX1
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-AMP direct drive motor
- dual post compound pivoting arm
- shaft lock for blade changes
- 4,600-RPM
- includes vertical vise, blade, wrench, and triangular rule
- Model: LS1040
- UPC: 883812010722, 061346130233, 088381020107, 728639290592
You'd pay around $44 more if you bought it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 3,700 RPM motor
- compact ergonomic design
- heavy gauge
- Model: XSS02ZR
It's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- S2 modified steel
- UltraLok 1/4" hex shanks
- magnetic 3" bit holder
- Model: T-01725
With prices from around $4, save on over 70,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Bostitch 18 Gauge Brad Nails 1,000-Count Box for $5.98 ($5 low)
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
That's $130 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The product ships with all relevant accessories.
- extended table support piece
- 16" extruded aluminum rail
- tilting bevel table for 22.5 and 45 bevel cuts
- Model: R4021
- UPC: 648846068688
That's $15 under what you'd pay for a new one at Worx direct. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
Save on cameras, lenses, and bundles and capture the memories of this holiday season. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Nikon D5600 24.2MP DSLR Camera w/ 2 Lenses for $699 (low by $50).
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
Save on drills, circular saws, angle grinders, rotary hammers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion 6-1/2" Circular Saw for $74.99 ($55 off).
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's a low by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- allows use of Fein, Craftsman, Ridgid, or Ryobi Accessories with Makita multi-tools
- Model: 196271-6
That's $5 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- Micro-grain carbide teeth are honed with up to 600 grit for a mirror finish
- Fine crosscutting
- Ideal for: harwood, softwood, and plywood
- Model: A-93681
Most other major stores charge $100 more. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes 2 batteries, dual-port charger and bag
- 0°- 53° bevel capacity with positive stops at 22.5°, 45° and 53°
- Electric brake
- Retractable, extra-wide tool hook
- Model: XSR01PT
That's a low by $39, although most stores charge $219 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- That matches Home Depot's Black Friday price.
- Integrated L.E.D. battery charge level indicator
- Reaches full charge in 45 minutes or less
- Compatible with 18V LXT Tools
- Model: BL1850B-2
