Makita CT232 12V max CXT Cordless 2-Pc. Combo Kit (1.5Ah) for $90
eBay · 33 mins ago
Certified Refurb Makita 12V Max CXT Cordless 2-Pc. Combo Kit
$90 $131
free shipping

That's $50 below what you'll pay for a new kit at $139.

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • 3/8" FD09Z Driver-Drill with 2-speeds
  • DT03Z impact Driver with variable speed
  • built-in LED light
  • includes 2 lithium-ion batteries
  • Model: CT232
  • UPC: 088381874113
Details
Makita CT232 12V max CXT Cordless 2-Pc. Combo Kit (1.5Ah) for $139
Amazon · 2 days ago
Makita CT232 12V max CXT Cordless 2-Pc. Combo Kit (1.5Ah)
$139
free shipping

Features
  • 3/8" Driver-Drill with 2-speeds (0-450 and 0-1,700 RPM) delivers up to 250 in. Lbs. Of Max Torque
  • 3/8" Driver-Drill features a compact design at only 7" long and weighs only 2.4 lbs. With battery for reduced operator fatigue
  • Impact Driver with variable speed (0-2,600 RPM and 0-3,500 IPM) delivers up to 970 in. Lbs. Of Max Torque
  • Impact Driver features a compact design at only 6" long and weighs only 2.3 lbs. With battery for reduced operator fatigue
  • Built-in L.E.D. light illuminates the work area
  • Model: CT232
  • UPC: 088381874113
Makita CT232 12V max CXT Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Pc. Combo Kit (1.5Ah) for $178
Walmart · 2 mos ago
Makita CT232 12V max CXT Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Pc. Combo Kit (1.5Ah)
$178

Features
  • 3/8" Driver-Drill with 2-speeds (0-450 and 0-1,700 RPM) delivers up to 250 in. Lbs. Of Max Torque
  • 3/8" Driver-Drill features a compact design at only 7" long and weighs only 2.4 lbs. With battery for reduced operator fatigue
  • Impact Driver with variable speed (0-2,600 RPM and 0-3,500 IPM) delivers up to 970 in. Lbs. Of Max Torque
  • Impact Driver features a compact design at only 6" long and weighs only 2.3 lbs. With battery for reduced operator fatigue
  • Built-in L.E.D. light illuminates the work area
  • Model: CT232
  • UPC: 088381874113
eBay 31% -- $90 Buy Now
Amazon   $139 (exp 1 wk ago) $139 Check Price
Walmart   $165 (exp 2 mos ago) $178 Check Price