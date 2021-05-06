Makita CT232 12V max CXT Cordless 2-Pc. Combo Kit (1.5Ah) for $90

That's $50 below what you'll pay for a new kit at $139. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 3/8" FD09Z Driver-Drill with 2-speeds
- DT03Z impact Driver with variable speed
- built-in LED light
- includes 2 lithium-ion batteries
- Model: CT232
- UPC: 088381874113
Published 33 min ago
- 3/8" Driver-Drill with 2-speeds (0-450 and 0-1,700 RPM) delivers up to 250 in. Lbs. Of Max Torque
- 3/8" Driver-Drill features a compact design at only 7" long and weighs only 2.4 lbs. With battery for reduced operator fatigue
- Impact Driver with variable speed (0-2,600 RPM and 0-3,500 IPM) delivers up to 970 in. Lbs. Of Max Torque
- Impact Driver features a compact design at only 6" long and weighs only 2.3 lbs. With battery for reduced operator fatigue
- Built-in L.E.D. light illuminates the work area
