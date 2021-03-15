That's $379 less than you'd pay for this item in new condition after applying coupon code "PREP4SPRING20". Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Rafsupply via Amazon.
- bevel lock
- 2-steel rail sliding system
- vertical cutting capacity of 5 1/4”
- direct-drive gearbox and guard system
- Includes 2 batteries, charger, vertical vise, and several other accessories
- Model: XSL06PT
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- single bevel
- 15-amp motor
- 0° to 52° miter angle range
- 0° to 45° bevel range
- Model: C10FCGS
- UPC: 717709027633
You'd pay $11 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,000rpm motor
- adjustable stainless steel miter detent plate
- 14 positive stops
- bevels to the left up to 48° and to the right up to 3°
- includes a carbide blade, dust bag, blade wrench, and vertical clamp
- Model: DWS715
- UPC: 885911605359
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Save up to $350 on a selection of laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the HP OMEN 10th-Gen i7 15.6" 4K Gaming Laptop for $1,449.99 (low by $349).
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $69.99 ($30 off).
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within
1 to 2 months2 to 5 weeks.
- S2 steel construction
- manganese phosphate surface
- precision machined tips
- Model: E-00038
That's a $14 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes bits and sockets for drilling, driving, and fastening
- Model: B-49373
These start at $6 on third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- C-clip securely retains 1” bits in the holder
- Model: A-96920
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 exterior pockets
- reinforced handles
- includes shoulder strap
- measures 20" x 10" x 11"
- Model: 831303-9
