eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Makita 36V Brushless 10" Dual‑Bevel Compound Miter Saw
$399 $499
free shipping

That's $379 less than you'd pay for this item in new condition after applying coupon code "PREP4SPRING20". Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Rafsupply via Amazon.
  • bevel lock
  • 2-steel rail sliding system
  • vertical cutting capacity of 5 1/4”
  • direct-drive gearbox and guard system
  • Includes 2 batteries, charger, vertical vise, and several other accessories
  • Model: XSL06PT
  • Code "PREP4SPRING20"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
