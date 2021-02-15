That's $19 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- sold by Makita via eBay
- includes 2 batteries, dual-port charger and bag
- 0°- 53° bevel capacity with positive stops at 22.5°, 45° and 53°
- electric brake
- retractable, extra-wide tool hook
- Model: XSR01PT
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjusts speed and torque during operation for optimum performance
- 5,000 RPM brushless motor
- die-cast magnesium base
- blade guard
- Model: XSH03Z
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
That's the best price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes drill, sander, jig saw, oscillating tool, router, and impact driver attachments
- charger
- case
- other components (listed on page)
- Model: BDCDMT1206KITC
Shop and save up to $150 off Milwaukee power tools when you add them to your cart. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $30 off $299 or more
- $80 off $399 or more
- $150 off $499 or more
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping fees.
Use code "PREZDAY20" to get an extra 20% off a selection of already discounted Makita power tools, including saws, drills, shop speakers, vacuums, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified Refurb Makita 18-volt LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Compact Reciprocating Saw (Bare Tool) is pictured for $64 ($56 off).
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate and sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
It's $16 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's also $105 under what Finish Line currently charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in two colors (Grey Three / White Cloud) pictured.
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a plus choice via eBay.
- In Beige.
- 4-foot x 25-foot
- Water-Resistant
- Portable
Save on heaters, jump starters, cart seats, wrenches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Powerbuilt 3-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench for $10.95 (low by $5)
That's $32 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dauntlessdeals via eBay.
- Bike not included.
- suitable for most bikes & wheel sizes
- adjustable front roller
- 3 wide HDPE rollers & durable nylon belt
- Model: USAA0-0460143
Save on 30 tools including socket sets, drivers, drills, batteries, and more. Shop Now at The Tool Nut
- Pictured is the Makita 18V 3.0Ah Battery 2-Pack for $119 ($40 off).
- Shipping adds $8 or orders of $99 or more ship for free.
Save $5 over Tractor Supply's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes twenty-five 1" insert bits, six 2" power bits, two 1-3/4" magnetic nutsetters, one 2-3/8" insert bit holder, and one 1/4" socket adapter
- precision machined tips, pulse torsion rings, optimized torsion zone, and unique steel
- for high-torque impact drivers
- Model: E-01666
That's $118 under what you'd pay for this kit elsewhere, and about $8 less than you'd pay for just the tool elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 13-minutes of continuous use on single full charge
- bagless cloth filtration system
- weighs only 2.7-lbs.
- ergonomic soft grip handle
- includes 18V compact lithium-ion 2.0mAh battery and rapid optimum charger
- 3-year limited warranty on tool, battery, and charger
- Model: XLC03R1WX4
