New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Certified Refurb Makita 18V X2 LXT Cordless Rear Handle Circular Saw Kit
$230 $250
free shipping

That's $19 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
  • sold by Makita via eBay
Features
  • includes 2 batteries, dual-port charger and bag
  • 0°- 53° bevel capacity with positive stops at 22.5°, 45° and 53°
  • electric brake
  • retractable, extra-wide tool hook
  • Model: XSR01PT
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Makita
Refurbished Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 8% -- $230 Buy Now
Home Depot   $249 (exp 2 mos ago) -- Check Price