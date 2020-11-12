New
eBay
Certified Refurb Makita 18V LXT Li-ion 7/8" Rotary Hammer
$110 $300
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit by $20, and $55 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Battery and charger sold separately.
Features
  • variable speed motor
  • 3-mode operation
  • 2-finger variable speed trigger
  • one-touch sliding chuck
  • Model: XRH04ZR
