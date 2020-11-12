That's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit by $20, and $55 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Battery and charger sold separately.
- variable speed motor
- 3-mode operation
- 2-finger variable speed trigger
- one-touch sliding chuck
- Model: XRH04ZR
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
It's $145 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 1/2" driver-drill w/ 2-speeds
- variable speed impact driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- recipro saw
- 18V LXT vacuum
- 18V LXT LED flashlight
- two 18V LXT lithium-ion 3Ah Batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: XT614SX1
- UPC: 088381888479
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by We Are Tools via eBay.
- variable speed up to 2,900 rpm
- up to 1,460 in. lbs. of torque
- all-metal gear housing
- LED worklight
- Model: XDT11Z
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-AMP direct drive motor
- dual post compound pivoting arm
- shaft lock for blade changes
- 4,600-RPM
- includes vertical vise, blade, wrench, and triangular rule
- Model: LS1040
- UPC: 883812010722, 061346130233, 088381020107, 728639290592
You'd pay around $44 more if you bought it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 3,700 RPM motor
- compact ergonomic design
- heavy gauge
- Model: XSS02ZR
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
With prices from around $4, save on over 100,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Irwin Vise-Grip 6" Long Nose Pliers for $8.90 ($5 low)
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
That's $78 off list and the best price we could find by $38. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Blue.
Sign in to your Creators Club profile to get access to this sale – you'll get up to half off thousands of men's, women's, and kids' items once you add them to your cart. Shop Now at adidas
- Creators Club members also bag free shipping on all orders.
Save on a huge variety of goods from tech to appliances or tires to trees, with savings reaching up to 80% (very likely to see even greater discounts within) in essentially every category eBay has to offer. Shop Now at eBay
- As new and refurbished items are available, be sure to check the warranty info found on individual product pages.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on drills, circular saws, angle grinders, rotary hammers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion 6-1/2" Circular Saw for $74.99 ($55 off).
That's a low by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- allows use of Fein, Craftsman, Ridgid, or Ryobi Accessories with Makita multi-tools
- Model: 196271-6
It's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- S2 modified steel
- UltraLok 1/4" hex shanks
- magnetic 3" bit holder
- Model: T-01725
You'd pay at least $35 more for a new one elsewhere, although most vendors charge around $123. Buy Now at eBay
- This item is in like-new condition.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- trigger switch
- 360° swivel side handle
- recessed lock-on button
- rubberized grip
- Model: HP2050R
