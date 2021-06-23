Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion Blower for $71
eBay · 3 hrs ago
Certified Refurb Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion Blower (Bare Tool)
$71 $83
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to save $12. It's $58 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • brushless motor
  • speed lock
  • cruise control lever
  • variable speed trigger
  • Model: XBU03Z
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Published 3 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
2 comments
Sarah Jones (DealNews)
@scd88 Thank you - this is now fixed.
1 hr 20 min ago
scd88
18v not 8v
1 hr 36 min ago

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 15% -- $71 Buy Now