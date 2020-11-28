That's $50 off and the best price we could find, although it is widely price matched. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Coverage up to 1500 square feet and support 20+ devices
- Wi-Fi 6 speeds up to 1.5 Gbps to support 4K streaming, gaming, video calls and more
- With Alexa, easily manage WiFi access for devices and individuals in your home
- Model: MR7350
- UPC: 745883784714
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Ordering via Alexa knocks $24 off and gives it the best price we've ever seen.
Update: The price has dropped by a buck to $149. Buy Now at Amazon
- Link is for reference only; it must be ordered via Alexa voice command: "Alexa, order an eero WiFi System".
- covers up to 5,000 sq. ft.
- 802.11ac dual-band WiFi
- 2 auto-sensing Gigabit ports
- compatible with Alexa devices
- remote access via the eero mobile app
Save on a wide range of products from Google - including smart thermostats, Pixel headphones, smart speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Google Nest Learning Thermostat E 2-Pack for $269. (low by $6)
- Items are sold by Google via eBay.
That's $124 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is provided
- transfer speeds of up to 3200 Mbps
- coverage of up to 3,500 sq. ft. and up to 50 devices
- Model: NETGEAR AC3200
Most stores charge at least $129. Buy Now at Amazon
- 802.11ax wireless
- up to 1200 Mbps
- Model: Archer AX20
Save on over 800 items. Headphones start at $17, small appliances at $20, and power tools at $28, among other savings. Shop Now at eBay
- All certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
Save on over 18 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
It's 50% off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 3 WiFi satellites
- 2 LAN ports
- WPA2 Encryption
- Model: WHW0303B
More Offers
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Powered by intelligent mesh technology
- Coverage up to 1500 square feet and supports 20+ devices
- Wi-Fi 6 speeds up to 1.5 Gbps to support 4K streaming, gaming, video calls and more
- Dynamically maximizes Wi-Fi speed and eliminates dead zones in your home
- Future-proof and easily expandable, simply add Linksys Mesh products to expand coverage throughout your home
- Sets up in minutes with the easy to use Linksys App
- With Alexa, easily manage Wi-Fi access for devices and individuals in your home
- Connectivity technology: Ethernet
- Model: MR7350
- UPC: 745883784714
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|33%
|--
|$100
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|33%
|$143 (exp 6 days ago)
|$100
|Check Price
Sign In or Register