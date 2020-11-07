It's $6 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen since last Cyber Monday. (It's a low today by $6.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99.
- 4" HD+ IPS display
- Google Assistant
- Model: ZA4R0002US
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, toys, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a savings of $32 off list and the best price we've seen for any factory-sealed 4K Roku streaming media player. Buy Now at Walmart
- $5 Vudu Movie Credit in box
- voice control
- codecs for DTS Digital Surround, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Audio
- includes headphones
- Model: 4662RW
That's a savings of $94 off list and one of the better prices we've seen for a monitor this size. Buy Now at Walmart
- Acer VisionCare
- 165Hz refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- 178° viewing angle
- VESA 100 x 100 mount compatible
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI ports
- Model: ED320QR
That's $5 under our March mention and the best price we've seen. It's also $30 under what you'd pay purchasing from LEGO direct. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- 1,500 pieces
- ages 4+
- build 10 animal figures
- Model: 11011
It's $200 off list and $300 cheaper than any other store. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
Coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" drops it to $900 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
It's $350 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512TB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82AU00CGUS
It's $70 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
