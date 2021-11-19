That's $200 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82BJ007TUS
-
Expires 11/27/2021
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $54 under Lenovo's direct price. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 1.4GHz Lakefield 5-core CPU
- 13.3" QXGA 1536x2048 Foldable 2K OLED touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20RK000PUS
That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blizzard White.
- MediaTek MT8173C 1.7GHz quad-core CPU
- 11" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82HG0006US
- UPC: 195477494329
Save $91 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 2.1GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11
- Model: 82KU00YUUS
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD touch screen
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
- works as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: 82BB0009US
Save up to 60% off over 20 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3510 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549 ($564 off).
It's $5 drop from yesterday's mention, $155 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
That's $270 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: K513EA-OB74
Apply coupon code "HOT7290DEAL" to get this deal on laptops in a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Excludes clearance items.
With discounts on electronics including monitors, TVs, soundbars, and more, there's something for everyone on your gifting list. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in to your My Best Buy account to get the Black Friday Price Guarantee. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Take up to $900 off iPhone 13 Pro with activation and trade-in, up to $500 off MacBook Pro, and up to $150 off select models of the iPad Pro. Plus, get up to a $460 Best Buy gift card with trade-ins of qualifying iPads (pictured), and save on Apple Watch, AirPods, Powerbeats, HomePod, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
It's a savings of $400 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- speeds up to 19.8mph
- ride up to 38-minutes on single charge
- 400W brushless motor
- front & rear hydraulics
It's the lowest price we could find by $72. Apply coupon code "THINK10ECHROME" to get this price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge for orders under $45
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
Apply code "EXTRAFIVE" to get $7 under our mention from two weeks ago, $37 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio P22T 138GHz 8-core processor
- 2GB RAM & 32GB eMMC
- 10.1" 1280x800 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: ZA730001US
Apply coupon code "TAKE10ACC" to drop the price $2 under our mention from ten days ago and the best price we could find today by $2. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 14.2" x 0.8" x 9.8"
- water-repellent fabric
- integrated luggage strap
- Model: GX40Q17229
