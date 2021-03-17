That's $50 under what you'd pay at Lenovo direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 34" 3-side near-edgeless display
- 3440x1440 native resolution
- HDMI & DP ports with USB hub
- 4 USB 3.1 ports
- lift, tilt, and swivel stand
- Model: 61F3GAR1US
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- 178° viewing angle
- TÜV Low Blue Light certified
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
Save $30 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- AMD FreeSync Adaptive Refresh
- 3440×1440 Ultrawide 1440p
- 144Hz refresh rate
- one HDMI 2.0 port, one DP 1.4 port, and one 3.5mm audio port
- tilt and height adjustable
- Model: 66A1GCCBUS
Apply coupon code "Designerbundle" to save a total of $120 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Lenovo 27" 1440p QHD monitor
- 7-in-1 USB-C hub
- wireless keyboard/mouse combo
- Lenovo Active Pen
It's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- NearEdgeless design
- 178° horizontal/vertical viewing angles
- adjustable blue light emissions
- Model: 65E6KCC1US
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
Save on a selection of more than two dozen monitors. Brands include HP, LG, Lenovo, Fellowes, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the HP 24" 1080p IPS LED Monitor for $109.99 (low by $24).
That's $51 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- USB Type-C port for video & micro USB port for power
- Model: UM.ZP1AA.001
That's the best we've seen, and $3 off list today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Most stores charge $6 more. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by durapowers via eBay
- measures 43" x 17" x 20"
- water and weather resistance
- 250-lbs. weight capacity
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $69.99 ($30 off).
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Coupon code "DNEWS353321" cuts it to $45 under the best price we could find for a similar refurb system with just half the hard drive capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Ivy Bridge i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 22" LCD monitor
- keyboard & mouse
Apply code "MARCHP11DEAL" to save $125 off each of three configurations. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet w/ 4GB uMPC for $374.99.
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet w/ 6GB uMPC for $424.99.
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet w/ 6GB uMPC and Active Pen for $474.99.
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8-core CPU
- 14.0" IPS FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X20001US
- UPC: 194632976151
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by iPearl Holdings Store via Amazon.
- touch controls
- 5.8mm bio-diaphragm speaker
- up to 4 hours of playback per full charge
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistant rating
- Model: SE-631TWC
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|45%
|--
|$449
|Buy Now
|Lenovo
|$379 (exp 3 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register