Lenovo Smart Tab w/ Smart Dock
$159
free shipping

It's $40 under list and the best price we could find.

Features
  • 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
  • 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
  • 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera
  • Android Oreo
  • Model: ZA480121US
