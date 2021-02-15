New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Legion 7i 10th-Gen i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 8GB GPU
$1,499 $1,899
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $284. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 32GB RAM and 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q 8GB graphics
  • Model: 81YT0000US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops B&H Photo Video Lenovo
Core i7 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 21% -- $1499 Buy Now