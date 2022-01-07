You'd pay at least $800 for a similar laptop at third-party vendors. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30GHz 6-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82K00045US
It's the lowest price we could find by $90. Buy Now at Best Buy
- AMD A-Series A6 9220C 1.8GHz CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- ChromeOS
- Model: 82H40000US
- UPC: 726972924303
Save up to $350 off list. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 14" FHD 1980x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82A60015US
Coupon code "YOGAC940SURPRISE" cuts the price to $650 off list – the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: 81Q900B7US
That's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ANTOnline via Amazon.
- AMD Ryzen R7 5800H 3.2GHz 8-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 11
- Model: 17ACH6H
Save on laptops, monitors, all-in-ones, and various accessories. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Legion 7i 10th-Gen i9 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 2080 8GB GPU for $2,879.99 via code "STUDENTDEAL" ($320 off).
That's $149 under our May mention, and $2,199 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i7 2.6GHz quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MC976LL/A
Apply the code from the product pages to get extra savings. Save on over 200 configurations. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Athlon Gold 13.3" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $349 after savings ($250 off).
Apply coupon code "50LAP5480" to take 50% off a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurbs carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Save on trees, lights, garland, inflatables, pillows, storage, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Holiday Time 7.5-Foot Pre-Lit Birchwood Fir Artificial Christmas Tree w/ Clear LED Lights for $75 ($75 off).
Ring in the new year with savings on everything from air fryers to vacuum cleaners, and Nerf guns to bath bombs. Lots of these: things. Shop Now at Walmart
- Choose curbside pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
If it wasn't on sale before, it may be now. Shop home, holiday, fashion, and toys clearance plus much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
You'd pay $12 more via third-party sellers. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Red.
- 10" x 114" x 6"
- Fits most 10-ft x 10-ft straight leg canopies
- UV protected- equivalent of wearing 50+ UPF clothing
Apply code "LEN40" to drop the price $6 below our mention in November and save $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- Smart touch control
- Waterproof
- Up to 6 hours of playback time
- Model: LP40
Apply coupon code "LEP11" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- built in mic with noise reduction technology
- 3 to 4 hours use on a full charge
- automatic pairing
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: LP1S
That's the best deal we could find by $151. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Mediatek MT8183V/AC 2 GHz processor
- 10.1" 1200x1920 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM0002US
- UPC: 194778211031
That's a $100 drop since last week and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by antonline via eBay
- 4th-Generation AMD Ryzen 7-5800H 3.2GHz 8-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: 82JY009HUS
