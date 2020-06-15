Use coupon code "LEN15M" to drop the price to $16 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $28, outside of other Lenovo storefronts. Buy Now at Rakuten
- 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- Model: 65FBGCC1US
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
- 19.5" 1440x900 IPS panel
- LED backlight
- 7 ms response time
- Model: 60DFAAR1US
It's $101 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2560x1080 resolution IPS LCD display
- 2 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort
- 2 7-watt speakers
- Model: 29WN600-W
You'll pay at least $179 at the other major retailers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- USB Type-C port for video & micro USB port for power
- Model: PM161Q
Huge, rare savings on a full range of computers and ocmputer accessories including desktops, laptops, monitors, keyboards, mice, speakers, laptop bags, headphones, and even tablets. Shop Now at Lenovo
Not only are these models discounted by up to 25% off, but by shopping via Dell's Member Purchase Program, you'll get an extra 5% off (prices reflect this discount.) Shop Now at Dell Home
- You'll need to checkout as a guest to get the extra 5% off.
Save on top tech brands like Apple, Dell, Dyson, Sony, HP, and more. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Warranty information, where available, is found on individual product pages.
Bag NBA 2K18 for $12.99, Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers for $13.88, LEGO Worlds for $18.88, or Dragons: Dawn of New Riders for $18.88. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Sold by GamerCandy via Rakuten.
- No warranty information is provided.
Grab the Garmin Instinct in a range of colors for $150 and save on two GPS trackers. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Get this discount via coupon code "LEBY-ZDG2-SFR0-PAAL".
It's $14 under what you'd pay buying directly from U.S. Polo Assn. Buy Now at Rakuten
- They're available in Brown or Black.
- They're sold by BHFO via Rakuten.
Even with 16GB of RAM, it's only $25 more than the best deal for a similar 8GB RAM model. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81X20005US
Coupon code "XTRA8DESKTOP" takes $171 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD A4-9120E 1.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 32GB PCIe SSD
- M.2 for PCIe / SATA SSD expansion slot
- Windows 10 IoT Enterprise
Apple code "THINKPROMO" to get $332 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-generation Intel i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 13.3" HD 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD PCIe
- Windows 10 Home 64
It's $90 under list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W4000AUS
