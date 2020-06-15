New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo L24q-30 23.8" 1440p IPS FreeSync Monitor
$155 $170
free shipping

Use coupon code "LEN15M" to drop the price to $16 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $28, outside of other Lenovo storefronts. Buy Now at Rakuten

Features
  • 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • Model: 65FBGCC1US
  • Code "LEN15M"
  • Expires 6/15/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
Expired Offers

expired
Lenovo · 2 hrs ago
Lenovo L24q-30 23.8" 1440p IPS FreeSync Monitor
$171 $200
free shipping

Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to get this deal. That's $29 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo

Features
  • 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • Model: 65FBGCC1US
