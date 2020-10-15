New
Lenovo IdeaPad i5 Comet Lake Gaming Laptop
$680 $1,000
That's the best price we could find by $120.

  Sold by antonline via eBay.
  • 10th gen. Intel Core i5-10300H Comet Lake 2.5GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81Y4002NUS
