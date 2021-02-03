New
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9 11th-Gen. i7 14" Touch Laptop
$1,249 $1,659
Features
  • 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 4.7GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 3840x2160 (4K) IPS touchscreen
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 82D2000BUS
