It's $501 less than Lenovo direct. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 4.7GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 3840x2160 (4K) IPS touchscreen
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 82D2000BUS
Apply coupon code "SNEAKYIDEA6" to save $60 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050e 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 82GW001CUS
It's $165 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3” HD+ 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WF0007US
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $50 and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3020e 1.20GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 82GV001BUS
Save on select Lenovo PCs and monitors. Laptops from $250. Desktops from $179. Monitors from $180. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 81WE002HUS Core i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD for $449.99 ($140 off).
That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
It's $49 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
Save $600 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- This item is new, but the packaging may be slightly distressed.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED Retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- macOS X 10.15.3 (Catalina)
- Model: Z0YJ1LL/A
Save on desktops, laptops, monitors, printers, and more. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 17t 11th Gen i7 17.3" Laptop for $649.99 ($150 off)
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $929 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
That's $12 less than what you'd pay elsewhere and the best price we've seen! Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- The price drops in cart.
- In Black
- 1.1" OLED display
- PPG optical heart rate monitor
- 11 sport modes
- 16GB storage
- water resistant to 164 feet
- compatible with iOS and Android
- Model: S2005OV1N
- UPC: 850015911842
That's $130 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: PAFV0001US
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
That's the best price we could find by $45.
Update: It's now available with free shipping. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
This item is for in-store pickup only. Stock may vary by location.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- 178° viewing angle
- TÜV Low Blue Light certified
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
Apply coupon code "SneakPeek9" to save $600 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700K 3.8GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 32GB RAM, 1TB SDD, and 1TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super 8GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90Q80005US
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3 GHz octa-core processor
- 10.3" 1920x1200 display
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2.4GHz & 5GHz dual band WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android Pie OS
- Model: ZA6M0030US
That's $20 under Lenovo direct, but most stores charge at least $1,000. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 3840x1200 resolution
- FreeSync 2 HDR technology
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: 65EARAC1US
