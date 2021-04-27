It's a savings of $330 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Graphite Grey.
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
Save $160 off the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000TUS
- UPC: 194632924800
That's the best price we could find by $120. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by antonline via eBay
- 3rd-Generation AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82B10051US
That's a low by $155 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82A4000MUS
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
That's $220 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 15.6" 1080p display for an extra $10.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL4" to save $450 off refurbished Precision 7710 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
It's a savings of $19 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 7-speed
- aluminum frame
- oversized padded comfort saddle
- Shimano rear derailleur
- Model: HYP-T26-1400
That's $100 off and the best price we could find, beating even Sam's Club by $1. Buy Now at Walmart
- 300 games built in
- arcade-quality hardware
- Model: AH8801
That's the lowest price we could find by $18 and tied with our February mention as an all-time low. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Green.
- 200-lb capacity per bench
- height-adjustable umbrella
- anodized aluminum frame
- Model: 615
It's a great price for a swimsuit. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $236 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050E 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Internet of Things LTSC
After coupon code "RAININGTABS", that's $99 less than you'd pay for the tablet and subscription elsewhere. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 8-core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
- Android 9 (Pie) OS
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
It's $25 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $25.) Buy Now at Amazon
- 3440×1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 1 HDMI input & 1 DisplayPort input
- tilt and height adjustable
- Model: 66A1GCCBUS
- UPC: 194552480189
Get this price with coupon code "TAKEACC10". It's a low by $4, although most sellers charge over $60. Buy Now at Lenovo
- facial recognition for Windows Hello
- plug-and-play USB connectivity
- internal slicing privacy shutter
- 360° pan/tilt controls
- wide view 75° lens
- Model: 4XC0V13599
