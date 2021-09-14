Apply coupon code "SAVE4FALL" to save $182 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14” HD+ 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YH0017US
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $112 off the list price and get the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 7th-Gen. AMD A6-9220C 1.80GHz dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare LCD
- 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 81MQ000JUS
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82FG00QKUS
Apply coupon code "BUILDUP2SAVINGS" to save at least $150 on a custom laptop build. Upgrade the CPU, memory, storage, and more. (Check out the basic specs in the features list.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Ships in 10 to 12 business days.
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82BHCTO1WWUS1
Coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" takes an extra 5% off for a low by $83. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82FG00D8US
Save up to $900 on a selection of laptops from Alienware, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models with prices starting from
$119 $129. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Lenovo Chromebook 3 AMD A6 11" Laptop for
$119$129 (low by $50$40).
Coupon code "2021SEPTDEAL1" takes $500 off several laptop models with a wide range of specs. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Precision 7520 Skylake i7 15.6" Laptop for $719 after coupon ($500 off).
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Apply coupon code "SAVE45PREC7510" to save an extra 45% off a range of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- Excludes clearance.
Save on 17 models from Acer, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Razer Blade 15 RZ09-03304E42-R3U1 i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $1,899 ($200 low).
Shop home items, apparel, tech, and more. Additionally, apply code "SAVE4FALL" to save an extra 20% off orders of $25 or more. Shop Now at eBay
That's is $38 below the list price Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay.
- Available in multiple colors.
That's the best price we could find by $329. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by shelterlogicdirect via eBay
- Galvanized steel
- 8-foot 3" x 4-foot 9"
- Model: VVCS85
It's $52 under list and a low price for a car part like this one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Fhcover via eBay.
- 43" x 11"
- Wash with hose/power washer
- Model: F16408BLACK
It's $79 under the best price we could find for a new unit. It's also $71 under our March mention of a refurbished unit. (This one is new.) Buy Now at Walmart
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90LV000DUS
That's $20 under our August mention, $210 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core Processor
- 11.5" 2560x1600 resolution touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: ZA7C0043US
That's the best price we could find by $4.
Update: The price drops to $9.49 via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE". Buy Now at Lenovo
- integrated luggage strap
- Model: GX40Q17231
That's $200 under list and the best price we could find by $97. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8167S 1.5GHz processor
- 21.5" 1920 x1080 (1080p) anti-glare screen
- 2GB RAM and 16GB HDD
- Android 10
- Model: ZA6G0006US
