Apply code "PICKCR15" to save $76 off the list price. You'll pay at around $424 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Vipoutlet via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- 10th gen. Intel Core i3-105G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 display
- Windows 10S Home
- Model: 81WE0016US
It's the best price we could find by $11 when you apply coupon code "ACCEXTRA10." Buy Now at Lenovo
- Note that this item will ship in 5 to 7 days.
- quilted, padded PC compartment fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- vertical side-access compartment
- adjustable straps
- water-resistant fabric
- anti-theft pocket
- Model: 4X40V26080
Apply coupon code "4065X5PN" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gimvlog via Amazon.
- 6 adjustable height levels
- anti-slip silicone pads
- 100% aluminum alloy
You'd pay $13 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Plugable Technologies via Amazon.
- connect up to two displays with an HDMI, DVI or VGA port up to 1080p resolutions or lower
- works with Windows 10, 8, 7 and legacy XP systems
- features an HDMI and DVI port
- 2 USB 3.0 ports
- 4 USB 2.0 ports
- audio input and output ports
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Model: UD-3900H
Save on rolling bags, commuter backpacks, messenger bags, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Most stores charge $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver.
- holds a closed MacBook while you use an external monitor
- aluminum design
- Model: 12-2004
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $80, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These item are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
That's a $33 savings. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black
- Sold by Joe's New Balance Outlet via eBay.
Save on a range of refurbished items, including small appliances, robot vacuums, power tools, headphones, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Warranty and shipping information is available on individual product pages.
Apply coupon code "TABLEAK3" for a $30 drop from our August mention and the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $150.) Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 8-core (2GHz quad + 1.45GHz quad) processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS capacitive multi-touch screen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage (SD card slot expandable up to 256GB)
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: ZA3V0005US
It's $350 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512TB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82AU00CGUS
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Walmart
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core Processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS glossy touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
That's $30 under our mention from a month ago and a great price for a touchscreen laptop. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 2.96GHz 850 Processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- Model: 81JL0006US
