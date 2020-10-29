New
Refurb Lenovo IdeaPad 3 10th-Gen i3 15.6" Laptop
Apply code "PICKCR15" to save $76 off the list price. You'll pay at around $424 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Vipoutlet via eBay.
  • A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
  • 10th gen. Intel Core i3-105G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
  • 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
  • 15.6" 1366 x 768 display
  • Windows 10S Home
  • Model: 81WE0016US
  • Code "PICKCR15"
  • Expires 10/29/2020
