- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- Nvidia GeForce GTX1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 90R80004UT
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i3-8145U Whiskey Lake 2.10GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 11AHS0B200
- 2nd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90J00078US
- Intel Core i7 2GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 90Q70009UT
- Pictured is the refurb HP 8200 Sandy Bridge i5 Small Form Factor Desktop for $159.99.
- Warranty information is available on individual product pages.
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake octa-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.9GHz 8-Core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Pictured is the Realspace Verismo Modern Comfort Bonded Leather Executive Chair for $159.99. (low by $28)
- Pictured is the Realspace Magellan L-Shaped Desk for $229.99 (a low by $40).
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
- 802.11/n wireless
- scans, prints, and copies
- up to 23ppm print speed
- up to 600x600 dpi
- 150-sheet paper tray
- Model: 2219C006
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VW00FTUS
- Sold by iPearl Holdings Store via Amazon.
- touch controls
- 5.8mm bio-diaphragm speaker
- up to 4 hours of playback per full charge
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistant rating
- Model: SE-631TWC
- Get this price via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE".
- 4" LED display
- 4GB RAM; 512MB eMMC
- 3-watt speaker
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20Q0S1RJ00
- can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
