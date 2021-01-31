That's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- This item is for in-store pickup only. Stock may vary by location.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- 178° viewing angle
- TÜV Low Blue Light certified
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
Published 46 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's $20 under Lenovo direct, but most stores charge at least $1,000. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 3840x1200 resolution
- FreeSync 2 HDR technology
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: 65EARAC1US
Save $30 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- AMD FreeSync Adaptive Refresh
- 3440×1440 Ultrawide 1440p
- 144Hz refresh rate
- one HDMI 2.0 port, one DP 1.4 port, and one 3.5mm audio port
- tilt and height adjustable
- Model: 66A1GCCBUS
Apply coupon code "Designerbundle" to save a total of $120 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Lenovo 27" 1440p QHD monitor
- 7-in-1 USB-C hub
- wireless keyboard/mouse combo
- Lenovo Active Pen
That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution FHD IPS display
- HDMI, VGA, and DisplayPort
- adjustable height and tilt
- Model: 62A4MAR4US
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Apply coupon code "17556" to get this deal. That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: 9TT20A6#ABA
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
That's $30 under our mention from last August, and the lowest price we could find today by $70 after applying coupon code "17556" (you may have to proceed all the way to checkout to see the discount). Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 native resolution
- HDMI and VGA inputs
- 4ms response time
- Model: EB321HQ ABI
Moving from the office to the home office? Cleaning out to get ready for tax season? Clean up and get organized with this selection of discounted storage options. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Bankers Box Heavy-Duty Portable Storage File Box for $16.99 (a low by $2).
- Need it fast? Opt for curbside pickup and dodge the $9.95 shipping charge.
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
That's the best price we could find by $10, and savings of $151 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Shop discounted crayons, pens, binders, paper, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Crayola Crayons Assorted Colors 24-Pack for $1.25 ($1 off).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee, or get free next day shipping on orders of $60 or more.
It's $145 less than buying it refurbished elsewhere. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
That's $40 less than what you'd pay for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 4" LED display
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
It's $30 under our mention from August, $120 off the list price, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W4000AUS
Apply coupon code "NEWTAB10" to save an extra 10% off 19 tablets. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab 64GB 10.1" Android Tablet for $179.99 after coupon ($120 off list).
