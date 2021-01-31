New
Lenovo 32" 1440p IPS LED Gaming Monitor
$180 $250
Features
  • 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
  • AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
  • HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
  • 178° viewing angle
  • TÜV Low Blue Light certified
  • Model: 65F8GCC1US
bruhaha66
out of stock
November 16, 2020
handyr
Once again, just like the last time this item came up, no stores actually have any. It looks like each store was allocated ONLY ONE and you are not going to get it.
Why does Dealnews continue to list this offer?
I like Dealnews, but please do your users a favor and weed out trash like this.
August 16, 2020

