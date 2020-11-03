Save $360 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB SSD & 1.5TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NQ0000US
-
Published 55 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best deal we could find by $129. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA0006US
Get this price via coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" and save $590 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i3-8145U 2.10GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
- Model: 11ADS0E600
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Intel Pentium Gold G6400 4.0GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64
- Model: 90NB0001US
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to get it $29 under our September mention and save $118 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD-RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90MV007SUS
Save on a wide range of laptops and desktops, plus find deals on printers, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at HP
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
It's $200 under list price and a great low for a desktop like this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD A10-8700B 1.8 GHz processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro
- comes with a WiFi dongle
After the price drops in-cart, that's $324 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay, who provide a 90-day warranty.
- AMD Ryzen 5 2400G 3.6GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2HL04AA
That's $15 under what you'd pay for a new one at Worx direct.It's $4 less than the next best price for this item in new condition from Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
That's a $4 drop from September, $28 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black White (pictured) or Blue/White.
It's $200 off list and $300 cheaper than any other store. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
It's $100 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 native resolution LED-backlit display
- 4GB system memory; 32GB eMMc flash memory
- Google Chrome OS
That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 1 HDMI, 1 VGA, 1 USB, and 1 ethernet port
- Model: GX90M61235
It's $350 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512TB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82AU00CGUS
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|37%
|--
|$600
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register