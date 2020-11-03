New
eBay · 55 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaCentre 5i 10th-Gen i7 Desktop PC
$600 $960
free shipping

Save $360 off list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
Features
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD & 1.5TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 90NQ0000US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Desktops eBay Lenovo
Core i7 Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 37% -- $600 Buy Now