- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate w/ G-Sync adaptive sync
- HDR10
- 1 DisplayPort & 1 HDMI input
- Model: 27GL63T-B.AUS
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI, DVI
- Model: 24M47VQ
- 360° rotation
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
Not only are these models discounted by up to 25% off, but by shopping via Dell's Member Purchase Program, you'll get an extra 5% off (prices reflect this discount.)
- You'll need to checkout as a guest to get the extra 5% off.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 5ms response time
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 VGA input
- Model: 2XN62AA#ABA
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- USB Type-C port for video & micro USB port for power
- Model: UM.ZP1AA.001
- They won't arrive in time for Mother's Day but does time even matter anymore?
- They won't arrive in time for Mother's Day but does time even matter anymore?
- Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay
- Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay
- Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.2" OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 9.0
- Model: LMV450PM
- In Aurora Black
- In Aurora Black
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.84+GHz octa-core processor
- 6.1" 3120x1440 QHD+ OLED FullVision display
- 16MP + 12MP dual rear-cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Android OS 9.0 (Pie)
- The kohl's cash can be redeemed June 22 to June 28.
- The kohl's cash can be redeemed June 22 to June 28.
- 3.5" woofer
- 0.8" tweeter
- Bluetooth
- Model: WK7
