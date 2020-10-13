New
Unlocked LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen 128GB Android Smartphone
$500 $950
Features
  • 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
  • detachable 6.4" OLED display case
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
  • 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
  • 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
