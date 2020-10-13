Most stores charge $680 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
That's $65 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere, and the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- No warranty info is provided.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 8-core CPU
- 6.1" 1440x3120 HDR touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- dual 16MP rear-facing cameras w/ 4K video at 30fps
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: LM-G710VM
That's $55 less than you'd pay for a new one directly from Tracfone. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
- A 90-day LG warranty is provided.
- 6.2" screen
- 2GB RAM; 16GB storage
- 13MP rear camera
- Android 8.1 "Oreo"
- Model: L713
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships within 3 to 5 days
- 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 5.45" HD+ display
- 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
- 8MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: TFLGL322DCP
Add a new line on a qualifying Unlimited plan to get this phone at no cost. (It's $135 at Best Buy.) Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Titan.
- A $168 promo credit will be applied to your account over 24 months.
- To be eligible, choose the Play More Unlimited Plan or a larger data plan. These plans start at $80/month (w/ Auto Pay) before taxes and fees. Select plans include Huly, Disney+, ESPN+, and six months of Apple Music for free.
- MediaTek Helio P22 MT6762 2GHz + 1.5GHz 8-core processor
- 6.5" 1560x720 display
- 13MP, 5MP (super wide), 2MP triple main camera
- 13MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Save 17% to 30% off five Samsung Galaxy models. Shop Now at Amazon
- Prices are valid for Prime members only.
It's $50 less than buying it from Samsung directly. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16MP triple-lens camera
- 6.5" edge-to-edge display
- microSD card slot
- Android 10.0
Shop for laptops, monitors, smartphones, tablets, electronic storage, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save up to $50 off several recently released Apple Watch 6 models. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- A variety of size and band color options are available (Space Gray pictured).
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's $500 under list and the best price we could find for this flagship phone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
Apply coupon code "LPU23" for the best price we could find for the monitor alone by $48. Buy Now at BuyDig
- 2560x1080 (UltraWide 1080p) IPS display
- tilt/height adjustable
- 2 HDMI ports & DisplayPort
- headphone out
- Model: E4LG34WN650W
That's the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.8" QVGA display
- 2MP camera
- 8GB storage
- Model: TFLGL125DCP
You'd pay $899 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatibile with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55SM8100AUA
That's $10 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $47 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 32 QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS Display
- HDR 10 Compatible
- AMD FreeSync Compatible
- HDMI x 2
- Model: 32QN600-B
- UPC: 719192637542
