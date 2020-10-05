That's $68 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- The price drops in cart
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies
- Bluetooth streaming
- Rear speaker kit
- Wireless subwoofer
- Model: SNC4R
Save on a variety of options including Bluetooth, outdoor, color changing, and docking stations. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Alternatively, orders of $75 or more ship for free.)
- Earn $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 you spend (it's redeemable October 5 to 18).
That's $25 under the best price we could find for it new, and the best price we've seen.
- Sold by dealparade via eBay.
- A 1-year Yamaha warranty applies.
- Built-in subwoofers
- Bluetooth streaming
- Model: ATS-1080R
That's $150 under our January mention, $280 off list, and the best price we could find. It's also an incredible deal for these speakers.
- Available in Standard Cabinet Black.
- designed by Andrew Jones
- aluminum woofer
- 1" tweeter & 4" midrange cone
- Model: BS U5-SB
That's the best price we could find by $99 and the lowest price we've seen.
- digital amplifier
- 12" spun-copper Cerametallic woofer
- 24Hz to 125Hz frequency response
- Model: 1064341
Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's $130 less than buying a new one.
- a 90-day warranty applies
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- 12MP/2.7K quad HD 3-axis gimbal camera
- stream HD video from up to 2.5 miles
- up to 30 minutes flight time
- 30° maximum tilt
- Model: CPMA0000012001
Add this to your cart to drop the price to $12.49, a $9 low.
- Available in Grey
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
That's $65 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere, and the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition.
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- No warranty info is provided.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 8-core CPU
- 6.1" 1440x3120 HDR touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- dual 16MP rear-facing cameras w/ 4K video at 30fps
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: LM-G710VM
Add it to your cart to put it $37 under our February mention and at the lowest price we've seen. (It's $52 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit.)
- It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included.
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- Model: 140-3000-01
Apply coupon code "LPU23" for the best price we could find for the monitor alone by $48.
- 2560x1080 (UltraWide 1080p) IPS display
- tilt/height adjustable
- 2 HDMI ports & DisplayPort
- headphone out
- Model: E4LG34WN650W
That's an $80 low.
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.2" OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 9.0
- 16MP camera
- Model: LMV450PM
That's $10 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $47 today.
- 32 QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS Display
- HDR 10 Compatible
- AMD FreeSync Compatible
- HDMI x 2
- Model: 32QN600-B
- UPC: 719192637542
It's the lowest price we could find by $147.
- 120Hz refresh rate
- a7 Gen 3 Intelligent processor
- magic remote
- Model: 75UN8570AUD.AUS
