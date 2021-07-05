LG 26.9" Odyssey G7 T1 Faker Edition Curved Gaming Monitor for $600
New
Samsung · 17 mins ago
LG 26.9" Odyssey G7 T1 Faker Edition Curved Gaming Monitor
$600 $750
free shipping

That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung

Features
  • 26.9" 2560x1440 native resolution LCD curved display
  • 16:9 aspect ratio
  • 1ms response time
  • 240Hz refresh rate
  • USB, DisplayPort, HDMI
  • Model: LC27G77TQSNXZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Monitors Samsung LG
Mac
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Samsung 20% -- $600 Buy Now