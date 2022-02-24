This ultra-rugged phone is certified for use in extreme conditions. You'd pay $240 for a new one from Verizon, whether with a plan or full price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via Amazon.
- microSDXC card slot
- AOSP QM215 1.2GHz quad-core CPU
- dustproof
- drop proof up to 4.9-feet onto concrete
- removeable, long lasting battery has 49-hours usage time
- waterproof rated for up to 30-minutes in up to 6.5-feet of water
- Model: KYOE4810
Published 36 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's a cost of just $2.50 per month. Buy Now at eBay
- Available for GSMT phones.
- Sold by Redpocketstore via eBay.
Enjoy 1 year of HBO Max included with AT&T's best plans and packages. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- It will automatically renew after 12 months at then-prevailing rate (currently $14.99/mo.) unless you change or cancel.
- 13,000+ hours of hits from HBO, DC, Adult Swim, TCM, Cartoon Network, Studio Ghibli, and so many more
- exclusive streaming access to the biggest Warner Bros. movies of 2022
- personalized streaming for up to 5 profiles
Stream Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for 1-year absolutely free with select Unlimited plans. Shop Now at Verizon
- It will automatically renew after 12 months at then-prevailing rate (currently $7.99/mo.) unless you change or cancel.
- thousands of shows and movies with Hulu
- stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+
- Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more on Disney+
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Get a jump on your spring gardening and home improvement with discounts on gardening and power tools. Plus, you'll get an extra $50 off your order of $200 or more. (Check out the pictured Certified Refurb WORX Aerocart 8-in1 2-Wheel Wheelbarrow for $179.70. It's about $199 new, so padding your order to $200 means anything $50 or less would essentially be free.) Shop Now at eBay
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
