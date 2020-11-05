It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Kuu Official Store via Newegg.
- 3840 x 2160 resolution at 60Hz
- 3 HDMI ports
- Displayport
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- Model: MH270UG

That's a low today by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- Add item to the cart to see this price.
- 2560 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- HDMI, DVI, and DisplayPort inputs
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 12:9 aspect ratio
- Model: VIEW101
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buy Dig via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- color temperature adjustment
- 6 user modes
- multi-language settings
- flicker-free
- anti-glare
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: VM29PB
Get this price via coupon code "SNEAKDEAL". It's $49 below our April mention, a low by $152 now, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 2560x1440 resolution WLED display
- 1ms response time
- Nvidia G-SYNC
- Model: 65ECGAC1US
That's the best price we could find by $30, although most stores charge around $240 or more. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- compatible with USB Type-C, Type-A, Windows, Mac and Chromebook laptops
- 5 viewing modes
- includes 2 USB cables for type-A and type-C
Save on a variety of commercial displays in a wide range of sizes. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Warranty terms vary by model.
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- FreeSync
- HDMI
- Model: LF24T350FHNXZA
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $400. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Samsung warranty applies.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 2 HDMI inputs
- 2 USB 2.0 inputs
- Display Port 1.2
- Model: ED65E
Save on over 200 computers and electronics. Plus, save extra on select items after applying the on-page coupons. Shop Now at Newegg
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
This beats Best Buy's early Black Friday listing and usually retails at $550. Buy Now at Newegg
- 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) IPS display
- Quad core processor
- webOS + LG Channels
- Active HDR (HDR10, HLG)
- Works with Google Assistant & Alexa, Apple Airplay 2
That's the best price we've seen – it's a $20 drop since we saw it two weeks ago, and a $40 low now. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Respawn via Newegg.
- lumbar support
- covered with stain-resistant materials
- 360° swivel
- center tilt, tilt tension, and height adjustment
- Model: TROOPER-01
Though this is at list price, it is not available for preorder anywhere else at the moment. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on November 24
- 1 or 2 players
- full size joysticks and buttons
- volume knob
- 17" Screen
- lighted Marquee
- stereo speakers
- USB port
- Model: 1171M01
Apply coupon code "ZSCMNQVZ" for a savings of $150. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- The same code drops the Grey option to $179.50.
- Sold by Diouseas via Amazon.
- adjustable height, armrests, headrest, lumbar support, and recline
- 300-lb. capacity
- foam cusion
- mesh back
- Model: A3003
It's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits 1/2" thick plywood
- re-usable
- for wind speeds up to 150 mph
- zinc-plated steel construction
- Model: S 5100
That's a shipped low by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- typically cures fully in 24 hours
- Model: 0151
