Krups Electric Burr Mill Coffee Grinder for $40
Home & Cook · 1 hr ago
Factory-Second Krups Electric Burr Mill Coffee Grinder
$40 $60
$8 shipping

That's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a new grinder elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook

  • You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
  • Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
  • All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
  • 8-oz. hopper capacity
  • conical burr grinder
  • automatic shutoff
  • Model: GVX212
