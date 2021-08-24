Krups Electric Burr Mill Coffee Grinder for $40

That's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a new grinder elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- 8-oz. hopper capacity
- conical burr grinder
- automatic shutoff
- Model: GVX212
Published 1 hr ago
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- dual compartments
- tempered glass lid
- cool-touch handles
- Model: ASP-600
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- auto-drip tank
- includes 10 filters
- Model: 11180100
Use coupon code "DN35704629" to drop the price to $5 less than our mention from February, $70 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Costway
- non-stick
- cool touch handle
- 35" x 9" cooking area
- adjustable temperature control
- comes with 6 wooden spatulas and 2 egg rings
Get 50% off a range of 10 Keurig coffee makers, with prices starting from $70, and an additional 25% off beverages with a 16 box commitment. Alternatively, you can get a free coffee maker and 25% off beverages with a 24 box commitment. Shop Now at Keurig
- Orders over $29 will get free shipping, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Restrictions apply.
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker for $69.99 (low by $70).
That's $22 under the best price we could find for a non-factory second. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- Enter your email address to see this deal.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- dishwasher safe
- oversized handles
- for use up to 700° F
- brushed stainless steel construction
It's $45 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- heavy gauge brushed stainless steel
- oversized handles
- dishwasher safe
That's the best price we could find by $65, and a savings of $80 off list. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- safe for use up to 700°F
- riveted oversized handles
- hand wash with non-abrasive dishcloth
Save on cookware, bakeware, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- Enter your email address to see this deal.
- Shipping adds $7.95.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
