New
Adorama · 35 mins ago
Korg C1 Air Bluetooth 88 Key Digital Piano
$999 $1,450
free shipping

Save $451 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama

Tips
  • Available in Limited Edition White Ash.
Features
  • real weighted hammer action
  • 30 voices
  • Bluetooth playback
  • 2-track song recorder
  • includes 3 pedals
  • Model: C1AIRWA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Musical Instruments Adorama Korg
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Adorama 31% -- $999 Buy Now