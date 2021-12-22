It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose pickup to dodge the $79 truck delivery fee.
- All steel construction with powder-coated finish
- Security lock with 2 keys
- Drawer liners included
- Model: 59725
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's $49 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $79 truck delivery fee.
- soft-close full extension drawers
- 9 different sized drawers
- steel construction
- Model: 10011
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Stock may vary by ZIP Code.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $79 delivery fee.
- powder-coated steel construction
- 13 drawers
- drawers hold up to 100 lbs.
- measures 59" x 18" x 42"
It's $100 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- fully lockable
- magnetic door latches
- scratch & stain resistant powder-coating finish
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
It's $89 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Wayfair
- ventilated
- lockable
- 75-cubic feet storage space
- made from galvanized steel sheets
- Model: TXDJ20210709W23030324
It's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
- It's available at this price in Cement.
- each measures 15" x 12-5/8" x 24"
- Model: 2630-6A
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 25-Foot Multicolor Incandascent Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
That is a low by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
That's a savings of $8 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- foldable handle
- holds 30 1/4", 40 3/8", and 16 1/2" drive SAE or metric sockets
- Model: 85923
That's a savings of $5 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 6-1/2" long-nose locking pliers
- 7" and 10" curved-jaw locking pliers
- anti-slip grips
- Model: 59886
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $45 for free shipping.
- 68 sockets include 6- and 12-point features, shallow and deep depths, and metric and SAE
- 90-tooth 3/8" drive ratchet
- 14 metric and SAE (standard) hex keys, a ratcheting bit driver, 20 assorted insert bits, 12 nut setting insert bits
- Model: 81675
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|20%
|--
|$159
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register