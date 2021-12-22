That's a savings of $20 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- multiple adapters
- 3" and 6" extension
- hard storage case
- Model: 81241
Expires 1/3/2022
Published 16 min ago
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 6-1/2" long-nose locking pliers
- 7" and 10" curved-jaw locking pliers
- anti-slip grips
- Model: 59886
That's a savings of $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup, otherwise shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Heat-treated chrome vanadium shaft
- Black oxide and heat-treated magnetic tip
- Cushioned grip
- Model: 67248
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $45 for free shipping.
- 68 sockets include 6- and 12-point features, shallow and deep depths, and metric and SAE
- 90-tooth 3/8" drive ratchet
- 14 metric and SAE (standard) hex keys, a ratcheting bit driver, 20 assorted insert bits, 12 nut setting insert bits
- Model: 81675
You'd pay $10 more for a similar 20-piece set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $79 delivery fee.
- chrome vanadium steel construction
- metric and SAE sizes
- 12-point box end
- heat treated
- Model: 81730
Apply coupon code "IE2XCLM6" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gognke via Amazon.
- stainless steel
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- storage rack
- 60 1" CR-V bits
- ratchet handle
- 23 screwdrivers
- 6 nut driver bits
- 2 offset screwdrivers
- 8 precision screwdrivers
- Model: DR160145
That's $2 under our last mention and about $5 less than the average historical price on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- storage case
- non-slip handle
- 3 driver settings
- corrosion-resistant finish
- hardness treated chrome vanadium steel
- Model: DS-AMZ035
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "30X3PNP3" to save $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue and Red.
- Sold by Ticonn US via Amazon.
- for 24- to 12-guage wire
- strips, cuts, and crimps
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 25-Foot Multicolor Incandascent Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
That is a low by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
That's a savings of $8 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- foldable handle
- holds 30 1/4", 40 3/8", and 16 1/2" drive SAE or metric sockets
- Model: 85923
That's a savings of $5 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- suitable for yard of sizes up to 1/2 acre
- mulching, rear bagging, or side discharge capabilities
- 20" steel deck
- 7-position single lever height adjuster
- Model: KMP 2040-06
You'd pay well over $200 for a similar set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 134 6- and 12-point shallow and deep sockets
- 3 PRO90 ratchets
- 2 extensions
- 6 combination wrenches with 15 degree offset
- 50 hex keys
- 2 drive handles
- 112 nut driver/insert bits
- Model: 81776
