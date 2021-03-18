New
eBay · 47 mins ago
$142 $240
free shipping
It's $238 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Klymit via Amazon.
- Protected by Klymit 1-year guarantee.
Features
- synthetic insulation
- individual draft covers
- hood snap
- 2-way zipper
- water repellent nylon shell
- Model: 13CDRU30E
Details
Comments
-
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
