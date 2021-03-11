New
Klipsch Reference Theater Pack 5.1 Surround Sound System
$349 $999
free shipping

That's $71 less than you'd pay from a 3rd party reseller, but $800 under what Klipsch direct or B&H Photo Video charge. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
  • includes wireless subwoofer, four satellite speakers, and one center unit speaker
  • spun copper IMG cones
  • satellite/center channel frequency response of 110Hz to 23kHz
  • subwoofer frequency response of 38Hz to 120Hz
  • Model: 1069074
