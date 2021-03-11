That's $71 less than you'd pay from a 3rd party reseller, but $800 under what Klipsch direct or B&H Photo Video charge. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- includes wireless subwoofer, four satellite speakers, and one center unit speaker
- spun copper IMG cones
- satellite/center channel frequency response of 110Hz to 23kHz
- subwoofer frequency response of 38Hz to 120Hz
- Model: 1069074
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the best price we could find by $74. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Bluetooth 5.1
- 4 HDMI inputs and 3 RCA audio inputs
- Dolby Trued and DTS-HD master audio decoding
- Model: HT-S3900
It's $180 under what most merchants currently charge. Buy Now at Adorama
- If you don't see this price, try reloading the link or refreshing the page.
- includes receiver, front, center & surround speakers, and subwoofer
- Model: HT-S3910
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is Open-Box Apple AirPods Pro for $174.95 (you'd pay $24 more for a factory sealed pair).
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
It's a buck under our mention from February and $34 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in 4-foot x 25-foot Black.
- Sold by A Plus Choice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- portable
- mildew and mold free
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
That's a $22 low. Buy Now at eBay
- available in Grey
- sold by Worldwidestereo via eBay
- frequency response: 66Hz to 20kHz
- dual voice coil polymer woofer
- dual polymer dome tweeters
- UV-resistant enclosure
- Model: AWR-650-SM
That's the best price we could find by $99. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4" spun-copper IMG woofer
- 1" aluminum LTS tweeter
- 68Hz to 21kHz frequency response
- 200W power handling
- Model: R-41M
It's $280 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" titanium tweeter
- four 4" copper cone woofers
- Model: RP-250C
It's a buck under our September mention, $796 off the list price, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Adorama
- Klipsch R-610F Floorstanding Home Speaker x 2
- Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Home Speakers x 2
- Klipsch R-52C Center Channel Home Speaker
- Klipsch Reference R-10SW 10" 300W Powered Subwoofer
- Model: 1065835 L
