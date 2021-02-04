It's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Adorama
- Available in Ebony.
- 500W peak power
- spun copper cerametallic woofers
- flexible and removable grille
- Model: RP-250C
That's $50 under our August mention, $150 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- wireless subwoofer
- spun copper injection molded graphite woofers
- linear travel suspension horn-loaded tweeters
- Model: 1064177
Save $748 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- If you don't see this price, try reloading the link or refreshing the page.
- Klipsch R-26FA Dolby Atmos Speaker
- Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-250C 2-Way Center Speaker
- Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Home Speakers (Pair)
- Klipsch R-120SW Subwoofer
- Model: 1064184 E
It's half off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- built-in elevation channel for Dolby Atmos
- 1" aluminum diaphragm compression tweeter
- dual 6.5" copper-spun magnetically-shielded IMG woofers
- Model: R-26FA
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Clip the on-page coupon to get this price.
- 12" copper-spun front-firing woofer
- Low pass crossover and phase control
- Model: 1016571
Shop refurbished TVs, small kitchen appliances, soundbars, and streaming media players. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Refurb Samsung 65" 4K QLED Smart TV (2020) for $949 ($149 less than a new one).
It's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in 4K streaming device
- includes Roku Voice Remote
- four 8W internal speakers
- works with Alexa and AirPlay
- streams from your phone via Bluetooth
- Model: 9102R
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Save $638 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- 2x S 809 Floorstanding Dolby Atmos Ready Speakers
- Jamo S 83 CEN Center Speaker
- 2x Jamo S 801 Bookshelf Speakers
It's $221 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328-feet
That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Adorama
- auto-tuning
- transmits even through walls
- connect to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- Model: 502011
That's $50 less than BenQ's direct price. Buy Now at Adorama
- dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4G/5G)
- USB-C & HDMI
- 854x480 native resolution
- remote control
- Model: GV1 OB
Save on over 200 photography accessories. Choose from lighting, cases, tripods, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Pictured is the Incase DSLR Pro Pack Nylon Camera Backpack for $99.99 ($50 off).
Coupon code "9131220" cuts it to $20 under our November mention, $49 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Bluetooth
- 3.5mm audio input
- 8-hour rechargeable battery
- Model: K106328
That's the best price we could find by $96, but most stores charge $384. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 6.5” Cerametallic woofer
- 1” Titanium dome compression driver w/ 4” square 90° x 60° Tractrix Horn
- Pivoting Tractrix Horn tweeter
- Model: R-5650-W
It's $53 off and at the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by gear4less via eBay
- two 5.5" woofers
- 5.5" midrange
- aluminum dome tweeter
- Model: CF-50
That's $100 less than you'd pay direct from Klipsch. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- frequency response: 76Hz to 21,000Hz
- 4" magnetically shielded spun copper woofer
- remote control
- 2 grilles
