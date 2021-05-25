Klipsch 15" 800W Subwoofer for $579
Klipsch 15" 800W Subwoofer
$579 $1,149
free shipping

Features
  • 18Hz - 125Hz frequency response
  • 21.75" x 18.75" x 24"
  • 400W / 800W
  • 15" long-throw copper spun cerametallic, front firing woofer
  • Model: SPL-150
