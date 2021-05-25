Klipsch 15" 800W Subwoofer for $579

That's the best price we could find by $283. Buy Now at Adorama
- 18Hz - 125Hz frequency response
- 21.75" x 18.75" x 24"
- 400W / 800W
- 15" long-throw copper spun cerametallic, front firing woofer
- Model: SPL-150
It's $250 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 62Hz to 24kHz frequency response
- 5.25" woofer
- 1" tweeter
- integrated phono pre-amp
- USB Type-B input
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
- remote control
- Model: 1062681
It's $20 under our February mention, $300 under list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" titanium tweeter
- four 4" copper cone woofers
- Model: RP-250C
That's the best price we could find by $130. Buy Now at Adorama
- 520W peak power
- Bluetooth
- dual 8" copper spun magnetically shielded IMG woofers
- Model: 1064208
It's $199 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- bass-reflex (ported) enclosure
- frequency response of 32Hz to120 Hz
- variable low-pass crossover control
- phase switch
- Model: R-10SWi
Save on nearly 20 refurbished items from JBL and AKG. Shop Now at Harman Audio
- These items are covered by Harman’s 30-day return guarantee.
- Pictured is the Refurb JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $134.99 ($45 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Celebrate Klipsch's 75th with deals on a wide range of speakers and home theater bundles. Shop Now at Adorama
- Pictured is the Klipsch R-625FA Floorstanding Speaker for $517. ($172 off)
That's $260 under the best price we could find for a new pair and the lowest we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at JBL
- A 1-year JBL warranty applies.
- 5.25” woofer
- 1" tweeter
- recommended amp power of 20W to 100W
- 90Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: CONTROLXBLKAM
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to get $9 under our April mention and it's the best price we've seen. You'd pay $79 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth compatibility
- visual confirmation lights
- single connection to your TV
- dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Adorama
- This is currently backordered, but can be purchased at this price for delivery when available.
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
That's $251 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328 feet
Save on thousands of items including computers, cameras and accessories, drones, home electronics, and much more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Shipping starts around $3.75, but many items ship free.
That's $49 under our last mention and a low by $99 today. Buy Now at Adorama
- includes wireless subwoofer, four satellite speakers, and one center unit speaker
- spun copper IMG cones
- satellite/center channel frequency response of 110Hz to 23kHz
- subwoofer frequency response of 38Hz to 120Hz
- Model: 1069074
That's $11 less than the best we could find for a brand new one. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- this item is marked as "open-box" which means it's basically new, but may not arrive in original retail packaging.
- 200W dynamic power
- THX certified
- 2-way 3" midbass drivers
- 6.5" subwoofer
- Model: 1067415
