Karcher WV1 Plus Cordless Window Cleaner for $49

eBay · 1 hr ago
$49 $66
free shipping
That's $13 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Karcher via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 30-minute battery runtime
- Model: 1.633-041.0
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Amazon · 3 wks ago
OXO Good Grips Extendable Tub and Tile Scrubber
$14
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best shipped low we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- handle extends from 26" to 42"
- antimicrobial head
Amazon · 3 days ago
Mavgv Microfiber Cleaning Cloths 9-Pack
$4.99 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Use coupon code "VJVQHU2F" for half price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hongyu-US via Amazon.
- lint free
- double sided
- machine washable
- each cloth measures 9.85" x 9.85"
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Wet & Forget 1-Gallon Moss, Mold, & Mildew Stain Remover
$27 $30
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- no scrubbing or rinsing required
- non-caustic, non-acidic, & contains no bleach
- Model: WAF800006
Amazon · 1 day ago
Evriholder Furemover Broom
$12
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- telescoping handle (from 36" to 60")
- built-in squeegee edge
- Model: SW-250I-AMZ-6
eBay · 1 wk ago
Vevor Truck Bed Tent
from $84
free shipping
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
1 wk ago
Top Electronics Deals at eBay
Score Big Savings on 100s of Items
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
eBay · 1 day ago
PUMA Treasury Men's Performance Hat
$9.99 $30
free shipping
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by PUMA via eBay
- available in Olive/Black
eBay · 2 days ago
5-oz. MintID Buffalo Silver Bar
$164 $419
free shipping
It's a savings of $255 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bullion.exchanges via eBay.
- tamper-proof NFC microchip
